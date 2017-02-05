NY Times: Bulgaria Grows Uneasy as Trump Complicates Ties to Russia

Views on BG | February 5, 2017, Sunday // 11:17| Views: 2149 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NY Times: Bulgaria Grows Uneasy as Trump Complicates Ties to Russia Bulgarian President Rumen Radev underlines Bulgaria's historical ties to Russia. File photo, BGNES

The prospect of US President Donald Trump's moving closer to Russia has scrambled the strategy of "balancing East and West" used for decades by countries like Bulgaria, the New York Times says.

An eager EU member, Bulgaria has seen Russian influence creep in "as rising nationalism caused support for the union to wane", the report goes on.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is quoted as saying that the country's "road map" includes "staying in the EU and staying in NATO, but at the same time, we have a deep historical relationship with Russia."

"It is unclear whether Bulgaria’s old balancing act will work in the emerging international order."

In addition , there are "fears that Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin will forge a bargain between themselves that serves their two nations but carves up the region into spheres of influence, just as the major powers did at the end of World War II."

The article is available here.

Views on BG » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: New York Times, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria