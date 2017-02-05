Several Sofia Neighborhoods Left without Power

Several Sofia Neighborhoods Left without Power

Electricity supply has been cut in several southern neighborhoods in Bulgaria's capital Sofia.

These include Gorna Banya, Lozenets, Vitosha and Kinotsentar, electricity distribution company CEZ has said on its website.

Power is gradually being restored in the affected areas, accoring to CEZ. 

