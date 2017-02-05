Bulgarian Socialists Approve Direct Election of Leader, Put Cap on MP Terms

BSP leader Korneliya Ninova. File photo, BGNES

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on Sunday approved new rules putting a cap on lawmakers' terms and changing the way leaders are elected.

The BSP, the second-largest political party after the last parliamentary election in 2014, is being overhauled under its chair Korneliya Ninova, who took over last spring.

Rumen Radev won the presidential election as a candidate invited into the race by the BSP last year, and Ninova vows to use her new political capital and win the snap vote next month.

Under the new rules, put forward by her, a BSP member who has served 12 years as lawmakers will not be included in election tickets.

Separately, the BSP leader will be elected by the entire party, rather than at a congress as suggested by the current procedure.

In addition, a leader will not be allowed to serve for more than two successive terms. 

Korneilya Ninova, BSP, early election
