CEC Amends Its Decision on Electronic Voting

The Central Election Commission (CEC) amended late on Friday night its decision on electronic voting machines by writing that during the elections on March 26 there will be electronic voting in all voting sections.

CEC will organise, manage and control this type of voting and the processing of data from electronic voting. There is still no announcement for a public procurement order for voting machines on CEC’s website.

Electronic voting will take place via specialised machines and electronic means, while the commission will determine the requirements for these. There will be mandatory instructions for the implementation of technical and IT support.

On the day before the elections, an additional boot for electronic voting will be equipped in voting sections. Tests of the specialised machines will be carried out. The ballot for the machine will be designed in the same manner as the paper ballot, including the option for voters to vote for none of the candidate lists. Voters will choose whether to vote with a paper ballot or via the machine for electronic voting.

In cases when, due to insurmountable external obstacles, electronic voting becomes impossible, the section electoral commission will notify immediately the Regional Election Commission and CEC. Voting will continue with paper ballots.

CEC notifies Bulgarian voters who wish to vote abroad that they may file a declaration for voting abroad via the Internet – on the website of the commission - as of Saturday, February 4.

The deadline for filing an electronic declaration on CEC’s website is February 28, 24:00 hrs Bulgarian time.