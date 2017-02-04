Repairs To Be Made to Bulgaria's National Library

Urgent repairs will be made to the National Library St. St. Cyril and Methodius, stated in an interview for bTV interim Culture Minister Rashko Mladenov.

Part of the ceiling of the library collapsed on Friday under the weight of melting snow and injured a reader.

“So far as I know, there are talks about some BGN 200,000 which are needed in order for the library to be repaired and this is not being done. I am here now and my promise is that this will be done at all costs. As it turns out, we are risking human lives,” said Mladenov.


