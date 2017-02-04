Ceiling of Bulgaria’s National Library Collapses

BGNES

Heavy snow was the reason for the collapse of the ceiling of the National Library St. St. Cyril and Methodius, reported BGNES.

Due to the weight of the snow, the glass ceiling of the library collapsed in one of the reading halls, known as reading hall 3.

The incident occurred about 17:00 hrs on Friday and one person was injured.

According to estimates of the National Library, BGN 200,000 are needed in order to carry out complete repairs.

Reading hall 3 will remain closed until the snow melts and construction crews are able to climb on the roof.

sofia, National Library St. Cyril and St. Methordius
