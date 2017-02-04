1,300 Migrants Rescued in Mediterranean in One Day

More than 1,300 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean in one day alone, reported the Italian coast guard.

Crews of Italian and British naval and trade ships and non-governmental organisations participated in a total of 13 rescue operations. The traffickers loaded migrants in vessels unfit for long-distance travel.

A record 180,000 people reached the Italian shore in 2016.The migration influx has not ceased since the beginning of this year.

In order to stop it, European leaders agreed on Friday to allocate EUR 200 M for strengthening Libya’s coast guard and improving the conditions in migrant centres on Libyan territory.

The participants in the meeting in Malta explained that the new plan is aimed at reducing the number of victims in the Mediterranean.

Humanitarian organisations led by Doctors Without Borders, however, accused Europeans that by trying to return the migrants to Libya, which is shaken by internal unrest, they ridicule their own values of human dignity and rule of law.