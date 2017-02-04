OSCE: Civil Population in Eastern Ukraine in Dire Straits

The situation of the civil population in eastern Ukraine is reaching critical levels in the regions affected by the escalation in fighting between government forces in Kiev and pro-Russian separatists, stated Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, who is currently chairman of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Kurz announced that thousands of people have been left without water, electricity and heating at extremely low temperatures.

Kurz insisted that access be granted to observers from the organisation and humanitarian employees.

According to the UN, so far, about 10,000 people have died in the conflict.

 

