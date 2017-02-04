Mass Protests Against Romanian Govt Decree Continue

The Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) has opposed the amendment to the Penal Code via emergency government decrees, reported Dnevnik daily.

The party of ethnic Hungarians which has 9 senators and 21 deputies in the new Romanian Parliament has called on all parties in Romania to reach a consensus on the creation of a legal framework that will be at the basis of a real, correct justice, reported BTA.

Romanians protested again en masse against the government decree which decriminalises abuse of office.

Thousands of people carrying banners “Corruption Kills!” gathered in tens of towns all over the country on Friday night.

There were over 120,000 demonstrators in Bucharest alone.

“We will not stop the fight against corruption and we will not facilitate people who do not wish to treat us in the way that we deserve. We want to be in the 21st century; we deserve this and I hope that we will be,” said a demonstrator in Bucharest.

The government of Sorin Grindeanu and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) which supports him refuse to give up on their plans by pointing out the need for harmonisation with European directives.

