If BSP Governs, Bulgaria Will Demand Lifting of Sanctions Against Russia

If BSP governs Bulgaria after these elections, Bulgaria will be the first country in the European Union which will “categorically” raise the issue of lifting the sanctions against Russia, stated BSP leader Korneliya Ninova in an interview for BNT.

When answering the question whether she agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Bulgaria lacked manliness in not opposing the European commission on the issue of South stream, Korneliya Ninova commented: “Rather that we did not show manliness in defending our national interest. Yes, I agree with Putin’s claims; GERB’s government did not defend the national interest on these issues.”

Ninova added that if BSP wins the elections, she will invite Putin to Bulgaria.