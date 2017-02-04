If BSP Governs, Bulgaria Will Demand Lifting of Sanctions Against Russia

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 4, 2017, Saturday // 09:34| Views: 775 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: If BSP Governs, Bulgaria Will Demand Lifting of Sanctions Against Russia BGNES

If BSP governs Bulgaria after these elections, Bulgaria will be the first country in the European Union which will “categorically” raise the issue of lifting the sanctions against Russia, stated BSP leader Korneliya Ninova in an interview for BNT.

When answering the question whether she agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Bulgaria lacked manliness in not opposing the European commission on the issue of South stream, Korneliya Ninova commented: “Rather that we did not show manliness in defending our national interest. Yes, I agree with Putin’s claims; GERB’s government did not defend the national interest on these issues.”

Ninova added that if BSP wins the elections, she will invite Putin to Bulgaria.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, GERB, Korneliya Ninova, Russia, sanctions, Vladimir Putin, South stream
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria