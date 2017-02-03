Former Energy Minister Ovcharov Indicted on New Charge

Bulgaria: Former Energy Minister Ovcharov Indicted on New Charge BGNES

The Prosecutor’s Office has indicted Rumen Ovcharov on charges of abuse of office because, while he was Economics and Energy Minister, he gave permission to the director of the Bobov dol mines to sign a contract with a trade enterprise for the extraction of coal. This was made clear at a briefing of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The signal against Ovcharov was submitted in October last year by the chairman of the Energy Committee in Parliament Valentin Nikolov.

Ovcharov’s violations were investigated between 2010 and 2012 by both Sofia Prosecutor’s Office and the Kyustendil Prosecutor’s Office.

Both investigations were terminated.

Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov demanded two regulations for termination and then cancelled these due to the appearance of new circumstances, announced the spokesperson of the Prosecutor General Rumyana Arnaudova.

 

