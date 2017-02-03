Bulgaria's President Radev Meets Merkel

President Rumen Radev participated on Friday in an informal meeting of the European Council held in Malta.

The heads of state and government leaders of EU member-states discussed in Valletta the issues related to the migrant influx in Europe, as well as Brexit, reported the government’s press service.

At the summit meeting, the Bulgarian President talked personally with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who wished Radev success in his responsible mission as head of state.

The two leaders discussed the future official visit of Radev to Germany and exchanged opinions on topical issues on the EU’s agenda.

Rumen Radev and Angela Merkel confirmed the wish of both Germany and Bulgaria to develop cooperation in bi-lateral relations.