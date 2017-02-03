Slovenia's PM: There Is New Migrant Route

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Miro Cerar has warned that there is a new route for illegal migrants who want to reach Europe.

“There is a new migrant route through the peninsula of Istria in the Adriatic Sea,” said Cerar during an informal meeting of the European Council which was held in Malta.

Slovenia was one of the countries which suffered during the huge migrant crisis in 2015 when over 1 million migrants from Greece, Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia passed along the so-called Balkan route on their way to Austria and Germany.

The Balkan route was closed by Brussels in March 2016.