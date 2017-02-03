NDK Repairs Become Priority of Bulgaria's Interim Govt

The acceleration of the repairs of the sites where the meetings of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU will be held is the main priority of the interim government, commented at a meeting on Friday Deputy PM on the preparation of the presidency Denitsa Zlateva and Regional Development Minister Spas Popnikolov.

Most of the 220 meetings which are scheduled for January 1 – June 30, 2018 will be held at the National Palace of Culture (NDK).

The former government allocated BGN 35 M for large-scale repairs of the building. However, one of the public procurement orders was halted at the end of January by the Commission on Protection of Competition due to a complaint that conditions for it were changed in the course of the order.

The purpose of the meeting on Friday was to discuss how to accelerate the repairs so that these can be completed on time, announced the government’s press service.

Zlateva underlined that NDK’s image and cultural value must be preserved completely in the course of the repairs.

The two ministers announced that the renovation of the infrastructure will be carried out in a transparent manner and in dialogue with all interested parties.

