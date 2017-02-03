Bulgaria's Radoslav Yankov Wins World Cup in Bansko

Bulgaria’s snowboarder Radoslav Yankov won the parallel giant slalom in the World Cup in Bansko and is in the lead in the final standing.

The 27-yeard old Yankov was immaculate at the Alberto Tomba track and ranked second in the qualifications in order to reach the final.

In the final, he faced Swiss Nevin Galmarini who beat him at the end of January in the final at Rogla.

Yankov got his revenge in front of the Bulgarian audience near Todorka peak and won after Galmarini made a mistake at the end.

After this success, Yankov has 2,720 points in the parallel disciplines and is in the lead in the final standing.

Benjamin Karl is second with 80 points less, while Nevin Galmarini completes the trio with 2,618 points.

Yanhov heads the ranking in the parallel giant slalom with 2,400 points.