GERB's Programme: Education, Military Training, Anti-Corruption

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 3, 2017, Friday // 15:32| Views: 837 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: GERB's Programme: Education, Military Training, Anti-Corruption BGNES

Education will be the first priority in the election campaign of GERB, stated the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova at the presentation of some of the ideas of the party.

The second priority is “justice and security” which envisages dropping the immunity of deputies, the creation of an anti-corruption body and the confiscation of property of people in power if they cannot prove their income, explained former Justice Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva. She added that the idea is for the Prosecutor General to make a report every three months.

The minimum monthly wage will reach BGN 650, while the average monthly salary is expected to be BGN 1,500, reckoned former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

In order to increase the potential of the mobilised live force, the introduction of voluntary military service is also envisaged, said former Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev.

Several young people are ready to undergo voluntary military training for a few  months, reckoned Donchev.


Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borisov, GERB, Yordanka Fandakova, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Tomislav Donchev, Vladislav Goranov, education, monthly wage, military training
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria