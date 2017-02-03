GERB's Programme: Education, Military Training, Anti-Corruption

Education will be the first priority in the election campaign of GERB, stated the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova at the presentation of some of the ideas of the party.

The second priority is “justice and security” which envisages dropping the immunity of deputies, the creation of an anti-corruption body and the confiscation of property of people in power if they cannot prove their income, explained former Justice Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva. She added that the idea is for the Prosecutor General to make a report every three months.

The minimum monthly wage will reach BGN 650, while the average monthly salary is expected to be BGN 1,500, reckoned former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

In order to increase the potential of the mobilised live force, the introduction of voluntary military service is also envisaged, said former Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev.

Several young people are ready to undergo voluntary military training for a few months, reckoned Donchev.



