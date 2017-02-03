NPSD Leaves Reformist Bloc To Cooperate With DOST

At the executive council of the Reformist Bloc, the chairman of the People’s Party Svoboda i Dostoynstvo (Freedom and Dignity) (NPSD) Orhan Ismailov announced that his party has decided on maximum cooperation with DOST, stated the chairman of the election headquarters of the Reformist Bloc Petar Moskov.

“The Reformist Bloc accepts this position with understanding. For us, cooperation with DOST is unacceptable,” Said Moskov.

We highly value the contribution and participation of NPSD in the bloc, added Moskov.

According to Moskov, it is important for partieswith ethnic minorities to participate in Bulgarian parties.

