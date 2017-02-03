French Foreign Minister: Attack at The Louvre Is Terrorist Act

The attack at the Louvre is a terrorist act, stated French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

Paris Prosecutor’s Office is already leading an investigation.

A French soldier opened fire after a man tried to enter the Louvre in Paris with suspicious luggage.

The area around the museum has been cut off.

An important operation related to public security is taking place, read an announcement of the French Interior Ministry.

Police forces confirmed fire was opened by one of the military patrols engaged in anti-terrorist protection.

The attacker was wounded but is still alive.

Another man with suspicious behaviour was also detained but released later.

According to sources, explosives have not been found in the luggage yet.

At the moment of the incident, there were about 250 people at the Louvre.