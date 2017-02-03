Attack at The Louvre, Area Cut Off

World » EU | February 3, 2017, Friday // 11:33| Views: 905 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Attack at The Louvre, Area Cut Off BGNES

A French soldier has opened fire against a man who tried to get into the Louvre with a briefcase and armed with a knife, reported Reuters, citing a police source.

A witness claims that the area has been cut off.

The Interior Ministry announced on Twitter that there is a “serious incident” that is developing as we speak. Security forces will take part in the situation.

Reuters source told that the man tried to get into a shop and attacked soldier before another soldier opened fire against him and wounded him badly.

The spokesperson for the museum stated that the museum is “closed for the moment” but refused to confirm whether the building has been evacuated.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, Paris, Louvre, attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria