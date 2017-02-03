Attack at The Louvre, Area Cut Off

A French soldier has opened fire against a man who tried to get into the Louvre with a briefcase and armed with a knife, reported Reuters, citing a police source.

A witness claims that the area has been cut off.

The Interior Ministry announced on Twitter that there is a “serious incident” that is developing as we speak. Security forces will take part in the situation.

Reuters source told that the man tried to get into a shop and attacked soldier before another soldier opened fire against him and wounded him badly.

The spokesperson for the museum stated that the museum is “closed for the moment” but refused to confirm whether the building has been evacuated.



