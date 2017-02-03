Russia 'Seeks to Destabilize Bulgaria, Other European Countries'

Russia 'Seeks to Destabilize Bulgaria, Other European Countries'

Russia aims to destabilize Bulgaria among other EU and European countries, British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon says.

He is apparently testing the response of NATO and the West and indends on expanding its sphere of influence, British media report him as saying.

Fallon has also spoken of a "sustained campaign of cyber attacks" targeting democracy and critical infrastructure in the West, according to the BBC.

He has argued Moscow is "weaponizing information", and that requires a response from the alliance who should strengthen cyber defences.

Endangered countries, apart from Bulgaria, include the US, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and non-EU (but future NATO) member Montenegro, Fallon has noted.

