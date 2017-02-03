ABV, Movement 21 To Form Coalition for Snap Elections

February 3, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: ABV, Movement 21 To Form Coalition for Snap Elections

ABV and Movement 21 will sign an official political agreement for the next parliamentary elections.

It is expected that the leaders of the two formations will be co-chairpersons of the future coalition.

During the talks between the leaderships of the two parties in the last two weeks, it became clear that the aim is to form a left-centrist bloc that would give citizens an alternative to BSP.

It has become clear that the two formations do not have significant differences that cannot be overcome and they have reached an agreement on most issues.

The intention is for the future coalition to impose several economic and social decisions. Its messages will be based on social justice, combating crime and restructuring of the economy.

Tags: ABV, Movement 21, coalition, snap elections, BSP
