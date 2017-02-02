Romania’s PM Refuses To Withdraw Decree On Corruption

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (pictured) has referred the changes to the country's constitutional court. File photo, EPA/BGNES

Romania’s Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has announced that his government will continue with its proposals for decriminalising several corruption practices in spite of large-scale protests in the country – the largest in recent history.

“We took a decision in the government and we will move forward,” said Grindeanu after a meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The leader of the party Liviu Dragnea stated, on his part, that last night’s protests which, according to initial information, were supported by 300,000 people are a part of “a ceaseless campaign of lies and disinformation”.

“PSD won the elections on December 11 by a big majority. The government’s power is legitimate,” added Dragnea and commented that President Klaus Iohannis is the “moral author of last night’s violence”.