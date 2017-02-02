EC “Silently Postpones” Anti-Corruption Report on Romania

World » EU | February 2, 2017, Thursday // 20:02| Views: 1170 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EC “Silently Postpones” Anti-Corruption Report on Romania BGNES

The European Commission declined on Thursday to comment on claims that it has “silently postponed” a regular anti-corruption report against the background of large-scale protests against the amendments to the Penal Code in Romania, reported the online edition of EuroActiv, cited by Focus agency.

The decision caused criticisms on the part of activists for transparency.

According to the non-governmental organisation Transparency International, “the European Anti-Corruption Report ” is published every two years, ensuring an evaluation of the efforts to combat corruption in every member-state of the EU, adding recommendations for every single country.

Work on these regular reports started in 2014 and work on the second report was nearly complete before the EC postponed it.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, EC, protests, corruption, report
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria