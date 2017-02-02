EC “Silently Postpones” Anti-Corruption Report on Romania

The European Commission declined on Thursday to comment on claims that it has “silently postponed” a regular anti-corruption report against the background of large-scale protests against the amendments to the Penal Code in Romania, reported the online edition of EuroActiv, cited by Focus agency.

The decision caused criticisms on the part of activists for transparency.

According to the non-governmental organisation Transparency International, “the European Anti-Corruption Report ” is published every two years, ensuring an evaluation of the efforts to combat corruption in every member-state of the EU, adding recommendations for every single country.

Work on these regular reports started in 2014 and work on the second report was nearly complete before the EC postponed it.