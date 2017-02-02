CEC: No Machine Voting in Snap Elections

February 2, 2017
CEC: No Machine Voting in Snap Elections

There will be no voting machines in the snap elections, unless there is a candidate for a public procurement offer or if that candidate does not fulfill the security criteria, announced the Central Election Commission (CEC).

“We have to specify mandatory strict characteristics in view of, literally, national security in order for every citizen, and security, and the will and the vote of every citizen,” stated Deputy Chairwoman Maria Musorlieva.

Musorlieva added that a public procurement order will be announced.

