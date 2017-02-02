Bulgaria's President Imposes First Veto

President Rumen Radev made a statement on Thursday announcing that he has imposed a veto on the Concessions Act adopted by Parliament in the last few working days of the 43rd Parliament.

The President did this in response to a protest of legal rights protection organisations which submitted a signal that the regulations are damaging to public interest because these grant rights for “eternal concessions”.

The law abolished the threshold of 35 years for concessions and introduced a new category of “reserved concessions”.

“The law was approved in the last hours of the 43rd Parliament with the minimum majority needed. The law contains regulations which question the principles of the rule of law and local self-government. It introduces broad boundaries of subjective action, the possibility of corrupt practices and the taking of decisions which are harmful to public interest,” stated President Radev.