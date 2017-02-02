Bulgarian Court Registers Barekov's Recharge Bulgaria Movement

Sofia City Court has registered the movement “Prezaredi Balgaria” (Recharge Bulgaria) established by Nikolay Barekov.

The court ruled that all legal requirements have been adhered to, reported bgnews.bg

The Prosecutor’s Office found no legal obstacles to initiating the case, both on grounds of requests submitted and evidence in writing.

In order to curtail tardiness in the legal procedure, which would otherwise take a full month, and in relation to the decree on snap elections to be held – which expires on February 8, 2017, the court ruled for registration.