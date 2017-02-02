Merkel to Erdogan: Opposition Is Part of Democracy

Business | February 2, 2017, Thursday // 17:22| Views: 1148 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Merkel to Erdogan: Opposition Is Part of Democracy BGNES

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced at a press conference in Ankara that, during talks held with Turkish PM Recep Erdogan, she underlined the importance of freedom of the media and freedom of speech, reported Reuters, cited by BTA.

“When the coup attempt took place, we saw how the people in Turkey defended democracy and the rules of democracy in Turkey. This is why it is important, in the decisive phase, that the freedom of expression of opinions be supported and, in relation to this, we talked about the freedom of the media,” said Merkel.

“Western allies of Turkey, including Germany, are concerned that President Erdogan is using the coup attempt as a pretext to crush the opposition – state institutions and political parties alike.”

Opposition is part of democracy,” said Merkel.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Merkel, turkey, EU, migrants, opposition, freedom of speech
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria