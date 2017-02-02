CEC: BGN 30 M Not Sufficient for Voting Machines in Snap Elections

BGN 30 M will not be sufficient for the voting machines but the Central Election Commission has the assurance of the interim Finance Minister that the funds needed will be secured, stated the spokesperson of CEC Kameliya Neykova, reported BGNES.

Neykova, however, could not specify how much would be needed in order to change the Plan-estimate for expenses for the snap elections on March 26 – this has yet to be determined.

CEC has also not decided whether the voting machines should be rent or purchased.

“Give us some time to make a reasonable decision,” requested Neykova.

