Gallup: 79% Approval Rating for Bulgaria's New President

Bulgarian voters in general appraise positively the first ten days of President Rumen Radev’s mandate (79%), showed data from an independent telephone survey of Gallup International conducted in the period February 1-2, 2017 among 803 people throughout Bulgaria.

¾ of the surveyed approve the choice of Ognyan Gerdzhikov as PM and a clear majority of 59% perceive him as being independent of any political party.

Another 30% do not consider the case to be so.

The most hotly debated topic before Rumen Radev came to power – whether he will back Bulgaria’s membership in NATO and the EU or would rather seek more distant relations – seems to have been resolved at the public opinion level.

78% of voters no longer doubt the Euro – Atlantic orientation of Radev and only 12% harbour suspicions on this issue at the moment.

Apparently, Radev’s first visit to Brussels and summit meetings at NATO have put at ease ¾ of the voters regarding speculations about his geopolitical intentions.

 

