Bulgaria: EC To Send Urgently 30 Border Police To Secure Greece-Macedonia Border BGNES

The European Union will send urgently 30 border police officers to Greece’s northern border, reported the online edition of Spiegel, cited by BGNES.

The edition reminds that, at the moment, Greece has about 60,000 refugees, while there are about 3 million in neighbouring Turkey.

So far as Ankara is not inclined to stick to the migrant agreement between the EU and Turkey, there is the risk of a continuing influx of migrants trying to reach northern Europe through Greece.

The edition also points out that there is an influx of refugees and migrants at the border with Macedonia.

The migrant issue will be the main topic of talks to be held between Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who arrives in Turkey on Thursday.

 

Tags: greece, macedonia, Erdogan, Merkel, turkey, border
