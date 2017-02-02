Bulgaria's Govt Pledges to Get Voting Machines

Bulgarian authorities will make sure voting machines are available in all polling stations for the early election on March 26, interim Deputy Prime Minister Stefan Yanev has said.



After a meeting with electoral officials on Thursday, he has said the machines will be secured through a tender organized and condcuted by the Central Election Commission (CEC), according to Focus News Agency.



Voting booths both home and abroad will be equipped with machines, Yanev has added.



Asked about the cost of the election - which reports suggest will be two times the price BGN 29.9 M originally stated by the government - he has referred the question to the election (CEC).



His words suggest authorities the commission will have to fund 12 500 (and not 12 000) more voting machines to install in all polling stations in order to adhere to a court ruling.