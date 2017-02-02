Romania's President Refers Criminal Law Change to Top Court

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has taken the country's decision to partly decriminalize abuse of office cases to the Constitutional Court.



"In respect to the [changes], I decided to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania," state-run AGERPRES agency quotes him as saying at a press conference.



The notification has already been sent to the court.



Protests against the move by the Romanian government, approved surprisingly on Tuesday evening, have turned into the most massive demonstrations in the country since the fall of communism.



The decision has sparked anger at home and drawn criticism from abroad. A minister has left the government since the biggest protest took place on Wednesday evening.



In the meantime, Justice Minister Florin Iordache has surprisingly delegated his duties to another official, saying he will be busy approving the 2017 budget.