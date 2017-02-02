Russia Introduces Border Controls with Belarus

Russian authorities have introduced border checks with Belarus days after Minsk's decision to scrap short-term visas for nationals of 80 states.



The measure has been ordered by Russia's domestic security service FSB Aleksandr Bortnikov, according to Sputnik News.



Russian media do not give an explicit link between the border controls and the visa waiver.



Until now there was no border control between Belarus and Russia, Minsk being a close ally to Moscow, and only some commercial restrictions were applied.



