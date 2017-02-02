Bulgarian Red Cross Raises BGN 2.076 M for Hitrino
File photo, Interior Ministry
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Bulgarian Red Cross has raised BGN 2.076 M in its campaign to help families of victims and those affected by the deadly blast in Hitrino, northeastern Bulgaria.
The Bulgarian Red Cross has raised BGN 2.076 M in its campaign to help families of victims and those affected by the deadly blast in Hitrino, northeastern Bulgaria.
Of these, online donations and money sent to the campaign's bank account are BGN 1.0438 M, according to Focus News Agency.
Seven people died, dozens were injured, and hundreds were affected by a massive explosion that followed a train derailment in the village of Hitrino. Dozens of homes were partly or completely destroyed.
- » CEC Amends Its Decision on Electronic Voting
- » Repairs To Be Made to Bulgaria's National Library
- » BSP Estimates Parallel State Costs BGN 10 B, Promises To Close It Down
- » Ceiling of Bulgaria’s National Library Collapses
- » If BSP Governs, Bulgaria Will Demand Lifting of Sanctions Against Russia
- » Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry Reports Positive Balance on Migrants
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)