Bulgarian Red Cross Raises BGN 2.076 M for Hitrino

The Bulgarian Red Cross has raised BGN 2.076 M in its campaign to help families of victims and those affected by the deadly blast in Hitrino, northeastern Bulgaria.



Of these, online donations and money sent to the campaign's bank account are BGN 1.0438 M, according to Focus News Agency.



Seven people died, dozens were injured, and hundreds were affected by a massive explosion that followed a train derailment in the village of Hitrino. Dozens of homes were partly or completely destroyed.