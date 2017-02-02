Greek Farmers Seal Off Macedonia Border Crossing

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 2, 2017, Thursday // 09:48| Views: 1745 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Greek Farmers Seal Off Macedonia Border Crossing File photo, BGNES

Protesting Greek farmers have sealed off a border crossing point with Macedonia, vowing to keep the roadblocks at least until February 03, Friday.

The border checkpoint between Evzonoi (known as Machukovo in Macedonian and Bulgarian) and Bogorodica in Macedonia is the major crossing point between the two countries.

According to Greek ANA-MPA agency, cited by Focus News Agency, farmers called on police to divert traffic to other crossings. 

Reports come after Kulata-Promachonas, a border crossing point with Bulgaria, was closed down for a short period on Tuesday by farmers.

The latter point is now expected to see a boost in traffic due to the closure of the Evzonoi-Bogorodica.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, macedonia, Evzonoi-Bogorodica, border crossings
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria