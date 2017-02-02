Greek Farmers Seal Off Macedonia Border Crossing
Protesting Greek farmers have sealed off a border crossing point with Macedonia, vowing to keep the roadblocks at least until February 03, Friday.
The border checkpoint between Evzonoi (known as Machukovo in Macedonian and Bulgarian) and Bogorodica in Macedonia is the major crossing point between the two countries.
According to Greek ANA-MPA agency, cited by Focus News Agency, farmers called on police to divert traffic to other crossings.
Reports come after Kulata-Promachonas, a border crossing point with Bulgaria, was closed down for a short period on Tuesday by farmers.
The latter point is now expected to see a boost in traffic due to the closure of the Evzonoi-Bogorodica.
