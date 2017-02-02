Bulgaria's State Fund Agriculture Head Unable to Leave Office
Rumen Porozhanov, who stepped down on Wednesday as head of the State Fund Agriculture, cannot formally quit the job.
His immediate resignation was demanded by Bulgaria's interim Agriculture Minister on Wednesday and Porozhanov tabled it within an hour.
However, the resignation has to be accepted by the managing board of the executive agency, which involves deputy ministers from several institutions.
Bulgaria's caretaker cabinet, which assumed office last Friday, does not have deputies at all ministries yet.
