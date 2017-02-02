Registration Begins for Bulgaria's Early Election

The election body of Bulgaria has said it is launching the registration of political parties for the upcoming parliamentary vote in March.



A snap election is due on March 26, several months after the government of Boyko Borisov stepped down.



Documents will be accepted every day between 09:00 and 17:00, the Central Election Commission has said. The location is Parliament's second building (not the one where plenary sessions take place), next to the Council of Ministers and the Presidency headquarters.



The deadline is February 08, 2017. Several organizations, like Borisov's GERB party, have already announced they are to register immediately.





