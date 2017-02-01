Rumen Porozhanov Resigns as CEO of Bulgaria's Agriculture Fund
The head of Bulgaria's executive agency allocating EU subsidies to farmers has stepped down at the request of the country's caretaker Agriculture Minister.
Rumen Porozhanov, in office since November 2014 (and, prior to that, between 2011 and 2013), has deposited his resignation, the agricultural fund's press office says.
Earlier on Wednesday, interim Agriculture Minister Hristo Bozukov called on Porozhanov to step down within an hour.
Daily newspaper 24 Chasa quotes Porozhanov as saying he will not "comment on the motives" but they are "evidently unfounded".
