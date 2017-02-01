Bulgaria Pays Tribute to Victims of Communist Rule

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Pays Tribute to Victims of Communist Rule The statues of the controversial monument of the Soviet Army in downtown Sofia. File photo, BGNES

Bulgaria is marking the official Day of Gratitude and Homage to the Victims of the Communist Regime on Monday, he has urged Bulgarians to admit that "a quarter of a century after the fall of the Berlin Wall... no change of elites was carried out," leaving people linked to the BKP and its "ruthless" security services to dominate society.

Bulgaria began marking the anniversary in 2011, at the proposal of two former heads of state.

It is the date when the People's Tribunal sentenced to death 3 regents, 67 members of the parliament, 22 ministers, 40 generals and colonels of the royal army and a number of other public figures. The sentences were executed on that same day.

Thousands more were sentenced in the months that followed, in trials widely described as "farce".

 

 

