Bulgaria's Debt Grows by EUR 2.1238 in 2016
Bulgaria's debt increased by EUR 2.1238 B to EUR 13.7619 B in 2016, reported the Finance Ministry.
Compared to November 2016, state debt increased by EUR 557.8 M. Internal debt in December 2016 amounted to EUR 3,4895 B; external debt was EUR 10.2724 B.
In 2016, internal debt shrank by EUR 189.9 M, while external debt increased by EUR 2.3137 B.
The Finance Ministry specified that the main reason for the increase in external debt in 2016 is the successful emission of new Euro bonds in March 2016 for EUR 1.994 B.
At the end of the reporting period (December 31, 2016), the share of sub-sector Central Government of GDP increased to 29.4%, compared to 25.7% at the end of 2015, while the share of internal debt was 7.4% and that of external debt – 22.0%.
The Finance Ministry noted that the currency composition of the debt at the end of December was as follows: 79.9% in EUR, 19.4% in BGN, 0.2% in USD and 0.5% in other currencies.
