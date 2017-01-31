Local Taxes May Be Paid to Sofia Municipality As Of February 1

January 31, 2017
Local Taxes May Be Paid to Sofia Municipality As Of February 1

Owners of real estate property in Sofia Municipality will be able to pay local taxes and fees for 2017 as of February 1, announced Deputy Finance Mayor Doncho Balabanov.

The deadline for using a 5% discount on the real estate property tax and the motor vehicles tax is April 30, 2017 but in order for citizens to take advantage of this discount, the entire amount for the whole year must be paid in full and not in installments. The discount is in force for taxes only and not for the household waste fee due.

Amounts due may be paid in equal installments as well – the deadline for real estate property tax and motor vehicles tax is June 30, 2017 – first installment and October 31, 2017 – second installment.

Regarding household waste, the installments are scheduled as follows – April 30, June 30, September 30 and November 30 – for all four equalinstallments.

 

