Transparency International Calls For Stricter Ethical Rules in EP

The anti-corruption non-governmental organisation Transparency International has called for stricter ethical rules in the European Parliament.

170 European deputies from the previous mandate until 2014 have found jobs in the private sector and nearly 1/3 work at lobbyist firms in Brussels, showed a report of the organisation published in Brussels on Tuesday.

Out of 27 former European Commissioners of the Barroso Commission, half were employed by companies listed in the register of lobbyist organisations. Unlike commissioners, however, deputies do not have a restrictive period for professional realisation after the end of their mandate.

European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas, however, reminded that the institution has the strictest code of ethics and added:

"We would very much like for some people addressing criticisms to the Commission to apply the same strict restrictions. But when we look around, we see that we are alone in our efforts to regulate ethical rules for Commissioners. We have the strictest requirements, compared to all other international organisations and national governments."