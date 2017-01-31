Restrictions on Electricity Sales by Kozloduy NPP, Maritsa Iztok, NEK Lifted
BGNES
The restrictions on the quantities of electricity which state enterprises Kozloduy NPP, Maritsa Iztok 2 and National Electricity Company (NEK) may sell on the Bulgarian Energy Exchange have been lifted.
At the beginning of January, due to record-high consumption and in order to guarantee that there will be electricity for consumers, the quantities which these companies could sell on the energy exchange were reduced by half.
Electricity traders complained then that they are losing BGN 2 M per day.
