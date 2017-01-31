Austria Mulls Ban on Burkas

World » EU | January 31, 2017, Tuesday // 17:40| Views: 424 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Austria Mulls Ban on Burkas

Austria is planning to introduce a ban on burkas. The full covering of the face will now be illegal at public places like state and municipal institutions, reported Nova TV.

The ban will be in force not only for burkas but also for niqabs which leave a slit for the eyes.

Garments which cover the entire body but not the face will not be banned.

According to the persons who submitted the proposal, this is being done for security reasons but Austrian media note that there is political significance as well – traditional parties want to appeal to the growing electorate of right-wing and anti-migrant parties.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Austria, ban, burkas, niqab, right-wing, security
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria