Austria Mulls Ban on Burkas

Austria is planning to introduce a ban on burkas. The full covering of the face will now be illegal at public places like state and municipal institutions, reported Nova TV.

The ban will be in force not only for burkas but also for niqabs which leave a slit for the eyes.

Garments which cover the entire body but not the face will not be banned.

According to the persons who submitted the proposal, this is being done for security reasons but Austrian media note that there is political significance as well – traditional parties want to appeal to the growing electorate of right-wing and anti-migrant parties.