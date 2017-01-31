Romania's Socialists Leader Charged With Abuse of Office

BGNES

The leader of the ruling Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea has been brought to court on charges of abuse of office.

This case is based on false evidence,“ stated Dragnea to reporters on leaving the court room.

The case against him was postponed for February 14.

The new charges against 54-year old Dragnea date back to the time when he was chairman of the regional council in the Romanian county of Teleorman in the period 2006 – 2012.

Last year, the politician received his first sentence for electoral fraud in 2012.

In December, PSD won the parliamentary elections in the country but President Klaus Iohannis refused to give Dragnea a mandate because of his criminal past.

Instead, Iohannis nominated Sorin Grindeanu as Prime Minister on December 30.

