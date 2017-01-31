Donald Tusk: Trump Administration Statements Are Worrying

The President of the European Council Donald Tusk reckons that the latest statements of the administration of US President Donald Trump are worrying and question the future of Transatlantic relations, stated Tusk in a letter to the leaders of EU member-states before the summit in Malta, cited by Reuters and AFP.

According to Tusk, the EU is facing one of the biggest challenges in its 60-year history. In Tusk's opinion, the greatest threats are the rise of China, the aggressive policy of Russia towards its neighbours, as well as radical Islam which feeds anarchy in the Middle East and Africa.

Tusk's comments are some of the harshest criticisms since the new US President came to power 11 days ago, pointed out Reuters.

His opinions reflect the growing feeling in several European capitals that there has to be a reaction against Trump's policies, especially the ban on the admission of refugees and citizens from seven mostly-Muslim states.

