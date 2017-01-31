Bulgaria's PM Gerdzhikov Appoints 3 Deputy Interior Ministers

Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov will coordinate the activities of the Finance Minister and the Foreign Minister, as well as of the state agencies Intelligence and Electronic Management and the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.

Defence Minister Stefan Yanev will be responsible for four more ministries – the Interior Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Transport Ministry and the Regional Ministry. Yanev will also control the activity of State Agency National Security (DANS), State Agency for Refugees, Archives, Wartime Reserves and Technical Operations State Agency (DATO).

Deputy PM on Social Policies and Health Minister Ilko Semerdzhiev will take over the coordination of a total of 10 ministries – economics, energy, agriculture, environment, social policies, education, youth and sports, culture, tourism.

Ventsislav Kitanov, Emil Ganchev and Marinela Beleva have been appointed Deputy Interior Ministers.






