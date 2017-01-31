Bulgaria's PM Gerdzhikov Appoints 3 Deputy Interior Ministers

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 31, 2017, Tuesday // 16:30| Views: 544 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Gerdzhikov Appoints 3 Deputy Interior Ministers BGNES

Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov will coordinate the activities of the Finance Minister and the Foreign Minister, as well as of the state agencies Intelligence and Electronic Management and the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.

Defence Minister Stefan Yanev will be responsible for four more ministries – the Interior Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Transport Ministry and the Regional Ministry. Yanev will also control the activity of State Agency National Security (DANS), State Agency for Refugees, Archives, Wartime Reserves and Technical Operations State Agency (DATO).

Deputy PM on Social Policies and Health Minister Ilko Semerdzhiev will take over the coordination of a total of 10 ministries – economics, energy, agriculture, environment, social policies, education, youth and sports, culture, tourism.

Ventsislav Kitanov, Emil Ganchev and Marinela Beleva have been appointed Deputy Interior Ministers.



Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gerdzhikov, Semerdzhiev, Yanev, Kitanov, Ganchev, Beleva, Ministers, DANS, DATO
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria