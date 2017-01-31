Turkish Firm Selling Flags of 'Bulgarian Turks'

A Turkish firm is offering flags representing 'The Bulgarian Turks', its website shows.

A flag is worth TRY 21.60 (Turkish lira), or the equivalent of USD 5.71.

Focus News Agency, which first reported the news, compares the flag colours to those of the Turkish Republic of Nothern Cyprus.

Hundreds of thousands of Bulgarian Turks live in the country, most in its south and south-east but many also in the north-east. Hundreds of thousands of others were forced to leave in the 1980s as part of the so-called "Revival process", under Communist rule.