Traffic Renewed after Greek Farmers Block European Road Near Bulgaria Border

January 31, 2017, Tuesday
File photo, BGNES

Movement of vehicles has been restored after protesting Greek farmers have managed to seal off European route E-79 for another time, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry says.

The traffic disruption has occurred near the Promachonas-Kulata crossing, at the Greek-Bulgarian border.

Movement in both directions through the crossing was brought to a halt as of 13:00. Long queues were formed on both sides of the border as the agricultural machinery blocked the road. 

Daily 24 Chasa cites "unofficial information" from Bulgarian truck drivers who claim there were scuffles between police and farmers.

Georgi Kostov, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry's Chief Secretary, is expected at Kulata border crossing at 15:00 local time (EET).

The development follows an earlier blockade at the same crossing and an incident between farmers and Bulgarian journalists.

Bulgarian truck drivers earlier said they are ready to retaliate, potentially repeating the situation of last year when a farmers' blockade on the Greek side and a counter-blockade on the Bulgarian one disrupted cross-border traffic for weeks. 

Greek farmers are demonstrating against taxation and insurance reforms. 

 

Tags: greece, farmers, blockade, Kulata-Promachonas
