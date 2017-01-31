Fire Breaks Out at Harmanli Migrant Center
File photo, BGNES
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at the Harmanli reception and accommodation center in Southern Bulgaria, authorities say.
A short circuit or an overload of the electricity grid are among the likely resons, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.
As many as 500 migrants were evacuated, wuth authorities moving them to other spaces.
Almost 3000 people live in Harmanli, where riots broke at the end of November.
- » Passenger Train Derails in Central Bulgaria
- » Bus with 40 Japanese Tourists Evacuated after Being Stranded in NE Bulgaria
- » 'Somali Migrant' Dies While Trying to Cross Bulgaria
- » Trakia Motorway Reopened en Route to Burgas after Huge Traffic Jam
- » Hundreds Stranded on Roads after Chain Crashes Near Bulgaria's Burgas
- » Sofia-Varna Bus Crashes Leaving 3 Dead
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)