Fire Breaks Out at Harmanli Migrant Center

Society » INCIDENTS | January 31, 2017, Tuesday // 13:29| Views: 631 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Fire Breaks Out at Harmanli Migrant Center File photo, BGNES

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at the Harmanli reception and accommodation center in Southern Bulgaria, authorities say.

A short circuit or an overload of the electricity grid are among the likely resons, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

As many as 500 migrants were evacuated, wuth authorities moving them to other spaces.

Almost 3000 people live in Harmanli, where riots broke at the end of November.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Harmanli
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria